Demarcation of forest land in Asola begins

The Delhi government Thursday began removing malba and started the process of demarcating forest land in south Delhi’s Asola, a senior government official said. On orders of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, the Delhi government’s Revenue Department had on Wednesday cleared 100 illegally built structures spread over 197 acres of government land in Asola village.

Sources said demolition will begin in other areas of south Delhi, where there are similar encroachments, on Friday. “An inspection was done on Thursday and more such structures have been identified where action will be taken,” a source said.

On a visit to the area on Thursday by The Indian Express, residents claimed that the department had also demolished some houses that had “legal papers and were more than a hundred years old.” Rajender Kumar, a resident, said, “We showed them papers but they still demolished our houses. We have been living here for more than 100 years. They told us that our papers are not legal… but this is what our forefathers had got from Ballabhgarh tehsil. Thereafter, the tehsil was changed to Mehrauli. We don’t know what happened in between.”

Another resident, Chandra Prakash, said, “We are confused as to what will happen. They have said that since our claim is right, they will rehabilitate us. But nothing has been given in writing.” Some residents claimed that the gram sabha land on which farmhouses were built was sold illegally. “The builder mafia sold gram sabha land… now the onwers are bearing the brunt,” a resident said.

Officials, meanwhile, said the encroached area will be fenced and permanent boundary walls will be built before handing over the sites to the respective government departments and gram sabhas.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App