Thursday, May 24, 2018
Demanding jobs, NDMC staff dump garbage in Lutyens’ zone

Workers dumped garbage near RK Ashram, Gole Market, Shastri Bhawan and several other prominent buildings. The protesting workers also dumped garbage outside NDMC’s Convention Centre.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2018 3:43:37 am
Garbage in front of Rail Bhavan, Thursday. (Renuka Puri)
Sanitation workers employed on a contract basis with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) staged a protest, demanding regularisation of jobs and better wages, by dumping garbage outside prominent buildings in the Lutyens’ area Thursday. The protest ended after NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar assured action.

Ravinder Nath Bharti, president of the sanitation workers’ union said, “We had staged the protest as we are demanding increase in salary. We are also demanding that around 6,000 temporary workers should be given permanent jobs.” Around 250 contract workers should also be regularised, he added.

He, however, said the protest has been ended after assurance from NDMC chairman that action will be taken in a month. Workers dumped garbage near RK Ashram, Gole Market, Shastri Bhawan and several other prominent buildings. The protesting workers also dumped garbage outside NDMC’s Convention Centre.

