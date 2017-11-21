Delhi’s Women and Child Development Department services to go online

The Women and Child Development department manages the Ladli Scheme for girl child and ensures child protection. (File Photo) The Women and Child Development department manages the Ladli Scheme for girl child and ensures child protection. (File Photo)

The Delhi government has planned to make all services of the Women and Child Development Department (WCD) online with the launch of e-district portal.

The department manages the Ladli Scheme for girl child, ensures child protection, looks after for orphan girls and facilitates poor widow’s daughter’s marriage and widow’s pension.

The department has issued an order seeking details from the officials regarding their Aadhaar and PAN numbers for the digial signature certificate (DSC). “E-district portal of the government of NCT of Delhi is going to be implemented in the department of women and child development department very soon,” the WCD said in the order.

An official said with the launch of e-district portal, applicants would be able to apply for the department’s different services online. Under the Ladli scheme, a financial aid is provided to girls in term deposits – Rs 11,000 if she was born in a hospital or Rs 10,000 if the delivery took place at home and subsequently, an amount of Rs 5,000 is deposited to her account whenever she crosses any of the milestones – classes I, VI, IX, XI and XII.

