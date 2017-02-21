Delhi’s Sentence Review Board recommends release of 23 life convicts to Lt Governor

Twenty-three life convicts, who have spent over 14 years in jail, are likely to walk free soon as Delhi’s Sentence Review Board (SRB) has recommended their release to the Lt Governor. The board has, however, rejected the pleas of 23 other lifers at its recent meeting chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

“The SRB had received petitions from 46 life convicts for their release. At the meeting, it was decided to recommend the release of 23 lifers, based on their good conduct,” said a senior government official.

The recommendations have been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his approval, he added.

Constituted in 2004, the SRB is chaired by the Delhi Home Minister. It decides on the pleas of convicts and other related issues. The board also has representatives of Tihar jail, Delhi Police and Home Department as its members.

The SRB examines the records of those who have spent 14 years in jail and takes a call on whether they still pose a threat to law-and-order.

“As per the Supreme Court’s directives, the SRB holds its meeting every six months where the members take a decision on releasing life convicts, who have spent 14 years in jail, based on their good conduct,” said the official.