Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar rape case: DNA, brain mapping test of accused

To make a watertight case against the accused Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested last week for allegedly raping two girls in New Ashok Nagar, Delhi Police are planning to conduct DNA and brain mapping tests on him.

DCP (east district) Omvir Singh said the accused was arrested for allegedly raping two minors and molesting another in New Ashok Nagar. “After sustained interrogation, the accused told the police about his involvement in various other cases in the area of New Ashok Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. We are now probing it and trying to get crucial evidence against him,” he added.

Police said investigators had preserved the minor girl’s clothes. “Apart from Rastogi’s samples, police will also send the victim’s clothes to the forensic department for analysis,” a police officer said.

Sources said that so far, sustained interrogation has revealed that he allegedly sexually abused 58 girls in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, but no case has been registered. “Investigators also learnt that eight cases were registered against him, and apart from rape and molestation, he was earlier arrested in a theft and drug peddling case,” police sources added.

The alleged paedophile used a similar modus operandi almost every time, telling girls he knew their fathers before leading them to isolated spots. The accused was arrested after police received a complaint from the parents of a seven-year-old, whom he allegedly raped.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police are providing counseling to all three victims, who came forward after he was arrested. “With the help of an NGO, we are providing counseling to them and requesting them to file an FIR against him, but they have not given any complaint as of now,” the officer added.