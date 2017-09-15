Delhi’s most wanted arrested: He posed as a businessman and stayed in hilly villages, say Police

Sonu Dariyapur at the Delhi Police Headquarters after his arrest on Thursday. Renuka Puri Sonu Dariyapur at the Delhi Police Headquarters after his arrest on Thursday. Renuka Puri

Posing as a businessman who dealt in fruit orchards and land in hilly terrains, Sonu Dariyapur evaded arrest for four months, police said. Everywhere he went, he stayed in rented accommodations and changed his name — sometimes he was Sandeep, other times he was Rajesh. He, however, refused to change his appearance, police added.

Sources told The Indian Express that in the last four months, he has stayed in at least “eight” places, from Himachal Pradesh to Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect that he might have also visited Nepal but the claim is yet to be verified.

“He took houses on rent in small villages in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and told locals he was from Delhi and had come to buy land,” said a police source. After gunning down Monu on April 30, he ran away to Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, where he stayed at a rented accommodation in Sunder Nagar village for eight days. From there, he went to a village in Shimla. He stayed there for 10 days and told locals he wanted to buy an apple orchard. However, he never made the deal, police said. He then went to Nahan in Sirmaur district and stayed there for 15 days.

Once done hiding in Himachal Pradesh, he fled to Rajasthan for a month with the help of an acquaintance, police said. In Jaipur, he stayed at an ashram pretending to be a devotee, sources added. While staying in Rajasthan, he often came to Delhi to meet his acquaintances, including Vijay Lamba, who police are yet to find, sources said.

With the help of gangsters from other states, who provided him shelter, he kept switching the vehicle he would travel in. Sources said his financials were being taken care of by the extortion racket in his name in Delhi and Haryana. His associates would collect money and send it to him after taking their share, sources added.

In Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, he visited the houses of his associates but stayed there for just a few days or so. Police also claimed that he has another wife and a 10-year-old son in Himachal Pradesh, and that he met them several times during this period. He, however, never got in touch with wife in Delhi.

