Delhi’s Mori Gate double murder, 1 detained

A day after the bodies of two brothers, both traders, were found inside a building in Kashmere Gate, Delhi Police have detained their domestic help, who was reportedly scolded by them, said sources.

Senior police officers, however, did not divulge further information but confirmed that they had picked up one person in connection with the murders.

Sources said the person was picked up from Rohini on Sunday morning. He was regularly changing his statement due to which police suspect his involvement.

Police said they had also questioned other employees in connection with the murder as they “suspect the role of an insider”, said sources.

Sources added that police suspect more people could be involved in connection with the murder.

“The call to police was made by the victims’ relatives. They told police that they reached the godown at 7.30 pm and found the premises locked from outside. When calls by family members went unanswered for a while, they called people nearby and broke down the door. The bodies of the two brothers were found on the second floor,” an officer said.