Delhi: SHO sent to District Lines after CCTV video captures ‘assault’

The purported incident was caught on CCTV. The purported incident was caught on CCTV.

A police enquiry has been launched after CCTV footage emerged, purportedly showing the SHO of Mianwali Nagar police station and four of his subordinates beating an officer of the central excise department, a tax assistant with the income tax department and five of their associates.

“On the basis of a preliminary inquiry, the SHO was sent to District Lines on Saturday night. A probe is on,” Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said.

The purported incident was caught on CCTVs installed at a petrol pump and a car showroom in the area. Footage purportedly shows the SHO arriving in a private car and joining his subordinates, before the assault ensues. The enquiry is being conducted by an additional DCP-rank officer.

In the footage, four police personnel are seen talking to the seven men near the petrol pump around 12.25 am. In the footage, four police personnel are seen talking to the seven men near the petrol pump around 12.25 am.

The incident took place at January 22. In the footage, four police personnel are seen talking to the seven men near the petrol pump around 12.25 am. The SHO then arrives in a white car and the men are dragged to the petrol pump. One of the men tries to flee and falls on the road. The SHO and his men are purportedly seen kicking him. Footage from the pump also shows the men being taken to a room. A few minutes later, the SHO leaves.

Verma said the local police station received a call about a quarrel between some men, after which a team was sent to the spot.

A complaint about the alleged assault was made to DCP (outer) M N Tiwari by Mahvir Singh Saini.

Saini alleged that his sons, Pankaj, Sachin and Akash, his nephew, Amit, and their friends, Nitin Nayar, Deepak Garg and Rahul Jain, were assaulted. While Pankaj is an inspector in the excise department, Sachin works with the I-T department. “Saini claimed the men were returning from a party when they were stopped by a patrolling team. The SHO arrived soon after. Police allegedly took them to the room and beat them,” a senior officer said, quoting the complaint.

Saini claimed Amit managed to escape and told them about the alleged assault. “Saini and his wife reached Mianwali police station, where the men had been taken. A sub-inspector told him they had created a ruckus and misbehaved with the SHO. He demanded money for their release,” the complaint alleged.

Saini then lodged a complaint with DCP Tiwari, who ordered an enquiry.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App