Delhi’s LNJP Hospital probes after five newborns develop allergy

The Delhi government’s largest hospital, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, has come under scanner after five newborns developed potentially life-threatening allergic reaction because they were administered a drug incorrectly at its neonatal centre. One newborn has died at the hospital since the incident, though senior officials maintain that the death “cannot be directly attributed” to the lapse.

Senior officials told The Indian Express that prima facie, it appears that the alleged negligence, which took place on Sunday, was due to lapses by the hospital’s nursing staff. While one newborn has died and another is still on ventilator, “three newborns recovered within hours after the allergic reaction”, officials said.

Dr J C Passey, medical superintendent of LNJP Hospital, said that according to the report submitted by the Head of Department, Nursing, “leftover” powder from an antibiotic earlier administered to an adult patient was diluted and administered to the newborns, leading to the allergic reaction. Sources said as per the standard operating procedure, such administration of the antibiotic is not used for newborns.

“The antibiotic comes in a powdered form. It is used for adults as well as newborns. In this case, after the antibiotic was used for an adult, the same leftover antibiotic was diluted and administered to the newborn, leading to severe allergic reaction,” sources said.

Dr Passey said, “Fortunately, there were no disasters or deaths. The death of one newborn is not related to the injection. An inquiry has been set up under the nursing superintendent and the committee will submit the report on Monday.”

Sources said the newborn suffered from anaphylaxis, a severe, whole-body allergic reaction to a chemical that has become an allergen. Sources added that the newborn, who died the next day, “was already under incubation” before the reaction.

“He was very sick even the previous day and he had to be incubated even before the drug was administered. He died a day later. In this particular baby, it is very difficult to say that this was the cause,” a senior doctor said.

Sources said since there is inter-departmental transfer at the hospital, and no dedicated nurses for neonatal, it could have led to the lapse.

“The new nurses were not adequately trained. This is a lapse on the part of the nursing administration and breach in standard operating procedure for administering the drugs,” said a senior official.

Sources said hospital authorities Monday held a meeting with the nurses and “reiterated the SOPs for drug administration”.