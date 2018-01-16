25-year-old woman, son found dead in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri; husband missing

Representational Image Representational Image

A 25-year-old woman and her 18-month-old son were found bludgeoned to death at their residence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. Their bodies were spotted on Tuesday morning by a neighbour who informed the police. Police are looking at the woman’s husband, who is missing, as the prime suspect. They also believe the crime was committed in front of the couple’s six-year-old son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said the bodies of the victims, Shobha and her son Anil, were recovered from the first floor of the house. The bodies bore multiple injuries.

“Ït seems the woman’s husband Omprakash killed his wife and son and fled. We have constituted a team to nab him,” said Khan, adding they were probing other angles as well.

A relative of the victim told police that the couple used to fight over petty issues. “On Monday night, they had dinner with other family members after which an argument ensued. The matter was, however, sorted out with the intervention of family members and the couple with their two sons went to sleep on the first floor of their house. In the morning, Shobha and Anil were found dead,” said the relative.

Police said the bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination in a government hospital. The elder son has given a statement to police that he saw his father beating his mother and younger brother. Police said the father, however, did not harm the elder son.

“We have taken the statement from the elder son but the reason and the exact sequence of the incident will be clear once his father is nabbed,” added Khan.

According to police, Omprakash is a painter and lived in a joint family in a two-storey house in Jahangirpuri. He married Shobha ten years ago. Omprakash’s younger brother lives on the ground floor with his family, said police.

