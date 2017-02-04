Delhi’s Geeta Colony: Eight held for creating ruckus

A broken car window during the rampage. Express Photo A broken car window during the rampage. Express Photo

At least 15 cars were damaged and window panes of a few houses were broken by miscreants who went on the rampage in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony Thursday evening. Hours later, police arrested eight persons in connection with the incident. Police said the incident took place in Block 10, near the cremation ground. The miscreants were part of a group that was taking out an idol immersion procession. Two factions within a group, all allegedly drunk, got into an argument and started fighting amongst each other, said police.

Locals alleged that some persons from the group also started breaking windows of cars, and beat up residents and passersby in the locality.

Ashok Kapoor, a resident who claimed to be a Congress functionary, said window panes of his office were broken by the miscreants. “More than 250 people had assembled for the procession… They were in an inebriated state…,” he said.

In the CCTV footage obtained from the area through sources, as many as 30 people can be seen walking in the area. The video shows at least three persons — one wearing a black cap — breaking car windows with sticks.

DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said, “The miscreants were drunk when they got into a fight. They also broke the windows of 10 to15 cars. We have arrested eight people in connection with the incident.” She added that a case under appropriate sections of the IPC has been registered at Geeta Colony police station.