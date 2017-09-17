Delhi’s dreaded gangster Sonu Dariyapur tells police Monu’s taunts drove him to murder

Sonu Dariyapur (Illustration: Subrata Dhar) Sonu Dariyapur (Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

Days after his arrest, Sonu Dariyapur has told police that after he tried but failed to kill his friend, Monu Dariyapur, for marrying his cousin Rajrani in 2006, he eventually accepted their relationship and decided to leave them alone. However, Sonu claimed, Monu would keep taunting him — by introducing himself as ‘Sonu ka jija’ to their common friends and acquaintances. So, he decided to take revenge.

The two men used to be in the property and cable extortion business together. Following the 2006 attack, Sonu told police that Monu took over their business and claimed his share of the profit. He also told police that Monu’s men would extort money using Sonu’s name, fuelling his grudge. Police said that in two days of questioning, Sonu has “not shown any remorse” and said he still has “something” left to do.

Police added that a team is on the lookout for his close associate, Vijay Lamba, who had helped him kill Monu. Though most of his associates are behind bars, police suspect his sympathisers may “attempt to break him out of jail”.

He has now been kept under watch round the clock. “Three police officers, including a sub-inspector level officer, are keeping an eye on him in the lock-up. A team of six to eight commandos has been deployed around the office of the Special Cell (southwestern range). Police are also taking help of SWAT teams,” a police source said. Police said they will soon take him to the places he was hiding at while he was on the run.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App