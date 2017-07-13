Delhi’s Amar Colony: FB profile leads cops to murder accused

At the house in Amar Colony At the house in Amar Colony

Two men, including a domestic help, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 53-year-old woman in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area on Tuesday. The woman was strangulated by five persons, who then decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs.

“The two accused, Roshan alias Balaram (22) and Shesh Narain Rawat (26), were nabbed by a team led by inspector Shivraj Bisht from Atta Village, Noida, on Wednesday morning. Gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh in cash, were recovered from their possession,” DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said.

Police nabbed the two accused based on information they found on Roshan’s Facebook page. “The team retrieved CCTV footage from a camera 50-60 metres from the house, and the accused were spotted. We then found that Roshan had a Facebook account under the name Balram. He had even uploaded his pictures,” Baaniya said.

Police got his mobile number from his profile and analysed his call data records. They then traced Roshan and his accomplice to Atta village, Noida. “A search is on to nab the remaining accused,” said a police officer.

