Delhiites wake up to a humid morning; light rains expected

4.6 mm of rainfall was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory in the last 24 hours. (AP Photo) 4.6 mm of rainfall was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory in the last 24 hours. (AP Photo)

Delhiites on Friday woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 AM was 67 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 4.6 mm of rainfall was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered the official figure for the city.

An official of the department has predicted light rains in some areas of the national capital later in the day. “The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. There is a possibility of light rains later in the day,” the official said.

The weatherman said that the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degree Celsius.

Yesterday, the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded were 28.8 degree Celsius and 34.5 degree Celsius, respectively.

