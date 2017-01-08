Delhi youth shot dead in Dakshinpuri

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A youth was killed while another was injured when they were shot at by a group of unidentified men in southeast Delhi’s Dakshinpuri on Saturday. Police suspect that personal enmity was the reason behind the murder. The deceased was identified as Jitu. He used to run tyre repair shop in G Block of Dakshinpuri and the incident took place outside his shop. His friend Nadeem was injured in the incident.

The firing happened around 7.30 pm when three to four men riding two motorcycles arrived at the scene. Two of them got down from the bike and fired a few rounds at Nadeem and Jitu. Almost immediately they drove away, said DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya. Both the victims were taken to a hospital where Jeetu succumbed to his injuries. Nadeem sustained bullet injury in his leg and is undergoing treatment.