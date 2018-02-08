Delhi biker dies after police barricade wires slit his throat

Abhishek Kumar died after his throat was slit when his head got entangled with a wire which is used to bind two police barricades North-West Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place on Wednesday. Abhishek Kumar died after his throat was slit when his head got entangled with a wire which is used to bind two police barricades North-West Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old disco jockey, who was riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, died after his throat was slit with a wire which is used to bind two police barricades.

Police said the incident took place in North-West Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place on Wednesday when Abhishek Kumar was returning home from work. “He was on his motorbike when he entered F-Block of Shakurpur area where police had placed two barricades to restrict entry after 12 am. Prima facie it appears that Kumar was driving in a high speed and did not see the wire,” a senior police officer said.

Sunil, a relative of the deceased, said, “There were no police personnel around. There should have at least been a PCR van at the spot.”

Kumar’s mother has demanded strigent action against those responsible for the act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North-West) said four police personnel have been suspended while station house officer of Netaji Subhash Place station has been sent to the district lines. An FIR has been registered under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway in the case.

Kumar recently completed his graduation and was preparing for competitive exams. His father is a driver at Ola Cab.

