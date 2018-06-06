Delhi: Works allowed under MLA funds set to face revision

In January, Anil Baijal empowered the principal secretary (Home) to take decisions on parole applications in most cases, limiting Home Minister Satyendar Jain’s role. In January, Anil Baijal empowered the principal secretary (Home) to take decisions on parole applications in most cases, limiting Home Minister Satyendar Jain’s role.

The list of permissible works under the MLALAD funds in the capital is being revised to eliminate those added without the approval of the Lt Governor since AAP came to power. The Urban Development (UD) Department is carrying out the exercise, following which a Cabinet note will be prepared with a fresh set of guidelines. Subsequently, it will be sent to L-G Anil Baijal for his approval.

Officials involved in the exercise told The Indian Express that the decision will essentially be a “political one” as the Urban Development Department will merely share its views on what can be permitted and what cannot. “The department will share its recommendations in the Cabinet note. The final list will be decided by the Cabinet. The subject does not come under the list of reserved subjects where the L-G is the ultimate authority. However, he has the option to refuse to clear the list and seek the opinion of the Centre,” said an official.

Under the scheme, each MLA can carry out works in their constituencies to the tune of Rs 4 crore per year, with each individual project not exceeding Rs 2 crore. According to officials, since 2015, the list has expanded with many works being added, based on orders issued by the Urban Development secretaries and the minister. Former L-G Najeeb Jung had first red-flagged the orders, officials said.

“It was felt that the entire thing should be properly analysed and should have the L-G’s approval. Now, the department has been tasked with streamlining it and bringing a Cabinet note in a consolidated format. Opinion of every department has been sought. The models being followed by other states are also being studied,” the official said.

MLALAD funds were briefly brought under the ambit of the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) by the AAP dispensation. However, last December, the government issued an order handing it back to the UD Department.

The exercise may also result in the omission of activities like installation of CCTVs, using these funds, from the list. “Under the PWD project, each Assembly will get 2,000 cameras. So there is no need for putting up cameras using MLALAD anymore,” the official said. The guidelines were last revised in 2012.

In a separate development, the special secretary (UD) had last month written to the executing agencies, including civic bodies, DSIIDC, DDA and DUSIB, stating that “various discrepancies /shortcomings are being observed during examination /scrutiny in the work estimates /proposals under the MLALAD scheme”.

