Delhi: Women can use semi-open, open prisons in Tihar

Eligible women prisoners would soon be permitted to use semi-open and open prisons in Tihar after the Lieutenant Governor approved an amendment of the previous guidelines that barred women inmates from such facilities.

This was conveyed to the Delhi High Court, which had pulled up authorities for denying the benefit of semi-open and open prisons to women lodged behind bars.

The court had sought responses from the Delhi government, L-G and Director General of Prisons on a PIL seeking direction to them to extend the benefit of semi-open prison and open prison to women.

