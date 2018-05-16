Delhi: Woman’s murder and a race against time

Police said it was difficult to identify the woman as the accused had smashed her face, ostensibly in a bid to cover up the crime. (Represenational Image) Police said it was difficult to identify the woman as the accused had smashed her face, ostensibly in a bid to cover up the crime. (Represenational Image)

A day after the body of a woman was found at a park near Shanti Van, with head injuries inflicted with a stone, police are on the lookout for multiple suspects as crime scene analysis pointed to sexual assault, it is learnt.

DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa, however, added that “unless the post-mortem is conducted, sexual assault cannot be confirmed”. Sources in the Delhi Police said they suspect the woman may have been raped and killed by a group of men.

Complicating matters is the fact that police have so far been unable to conduct post-mortem of the victim since her parents have not yet been traced. As per standard operating procedure in such cases, police need permission of the family to conduct an autopsy. Until then, the body is preserved in the local mortuary.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has, meanwhile, sent a notice to the Darya Ganj SHO, asking for a status report.

Police are also having to race against time since as per norms, if a body is not identified within 73 hours, it is cremated without a post-mortem.

The woman, aged 20-25, was found dead inside the park by a security guard on Monday morning. The matter was reported to the Darya Ganj police station.

Police said it was difficult to identify the woman as the accused had smashed her face, ostensibly in a bid to cover up the crime. Police have so far managed to ascertain that the woman was a beggar living in the area. She would usually sleep at the park.

Police suspect the accused spotted the woman alone and tried to rape her, and that she put up a fight. “We found alcohol bottles and a button torn from a shirt at the spot. There are external injuries on the woman’s body,” an officer said.

Police have so far questioned more than 50 people in the matter. Five teams have been visiting night shelters and talking to homeless people for leads.

