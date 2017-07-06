Delhi woman stabbed multiple times, critical

A 21-year-old aspiring airhostess was stabbed multiple times near her house in east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park area Wednesday evening, police said, adding that the accused has been identified and they have launched a hunt to nab him.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm when the woman, who was alone at her house, came out for some work. Police sources said that moments after she came out of the house, a man, identified as 22-year-old Adil, attacked her with a knife and fled the spot. The woman received multiple injuries and collapsed on the road.

The woman was rushed to GTB Hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical. Police have recovered CCTV footage from the crime spot and believe that the two knew each other as they were purportedly seen walking together in the footage.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App