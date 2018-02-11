Delhi: Woman, son held for duping 100 in job racket

A mother-son duo have been arrested for allegedly setting up a fake job racket and duping over a hundred people (Representational Image) A mother-son duo have been arrested for allegedly setting up a fake job racket and duping over a hundred people (Representational Image)

A mother-son duo have been arrested for allegedly setting up a fake job racket and duping over a hundred people, police said. The accused, Madhuri Sharma and Vishal Sharma, have more than 100 complaints against them at Subhash Nagar police station. According to police, the accused used to promise applicants jobs in Germany, Canada and Australia, and would charge a hefty amount to deliver immigration certificates and application letters. After getting the fee, the accused would disappear.

Police recovered 77 passports, 11 hard disks, several rubber stamps, passbooks and cheque books from them.

“The accused have cheated several hundred people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh. We have identified a third accused, Ashok Kumar, who is absconding,” DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said.

