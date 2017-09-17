Delhi: Woman shot dead trying to save son from assailants

According to police, the woman was identified as Saroj Devi, and the accused live in the locality (Representational Image) According to police, the woman was identified as Saroj Devi, and the accused live in the locality (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old woman who tried to save her son from unidentified gunmen was shot dead outside her house in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area Friday night. According to police, the woman was identified as Saroj Devi, and the accused live in the locality. Police said the assailants fired three shots, of which one bullet ricocheted off a pole and hit her in the chest.

The woman lived with her her husband and two sons, Raju and Bittu. On the night of the incident, police said Raju allegedly got into an argument with two men who were standing outside their house. The argument took a violent turn and one of the men opened fire at Raju. Hearing Raju’s cry for help, Saroj rushed to his aid, and the bullet hit her.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App