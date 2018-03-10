Delhi: Woman lawyer alleges threats, police arrest real estate businessman

The arrest comes days after the Delhi High Court asked the police to file a response in the matter. The accused, identified as Sumit Goel, is a resident of Green Park Extension, said a senior police officer. The arrest comes days after the Delhi High Court asked the police to file a response in the matter. The accused, identified as Sumit Goel, is a resident of Green Park Extension, said a senior police officer.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 32-year-old south Delhi-based real estate businessman after a woman advocate — who is fighting a property dispute case with her family members to the tune of Rs 50 crore — claimed her relatives, in connivance with a police officer, had been threatening her and attempting to damage her counsel’s properties.

The arrest comes days after the Delhi High Court asked the police to file a response in the matter. The accused, identified as Sumit Goel, is a resident of Green Park Extension, said a senior police officer. Goel has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, said the officer, adding that police are likely to arrest more people, including a sub-inspector accused in the case.

On February 7, the Special Cell had registered FIRs on the alleged attack on the woman’s counsel.

The woman advocate had alleged that Goel and a sub-inspector with the Delhi Police threatened and physically assaulted her, police said. “He was summoned by the SIT, which was formed following the directions of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. After several rounds of questioning, he was put under arrest,” the officer said.

During a hearing on his remand, police told a city court that Goel is a suspect in the torching of a car of the woman’s counsel. Police added that Goel was not cooperating with the investigators.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App