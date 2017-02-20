Delhi: Woman jumps before Metro train in suicide bid, suffers fracture

Image for representational purpose Image for representational purpose

A 25-year-old woman, working at a private hospital in Delhi, Sunday allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping before a Metro train. Officials said the incident was reported from the Guru Dronacharya station at about 7:30 am when the woman identified as F Nishat allegedly jumped on the track even as the train bound for Samaypur Badli was moving in.

The lady, an employee of a private hospital, suffered a fracture on her right hand and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The police is trying to ascertain the reasons for her attempting the alleged suicide bid, they said. Metro services were disrupted for about ten minutes, they added.