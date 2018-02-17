Delhi: Woman injured as thief rips off her earrings

On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Kamla Bharti had gone shopping for fruits in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. She was wearing brand new gold earrings, a gift from her husband on their anniversary, Tuesday. Bharti was standing near a Metro pillar when an unidentified youth grabbed her earrings and tore them from her ear. Her right ear bleeding, Bharti chased the thief only to lose sight of him near Uttam Nagar (East) Metro station, police said.

The incident comes days after another woman’s earrings were pulled from her ear at the same spot. Police are yet to track down the accused behind both snatching incidents. “We are looking into whether the same person may be involved in both cases. A list of local criminals, with a similar modus operandi, will also be looked into,” an officer from Bindapur police station said.

The woman went to the local police station to register a complaint. “She was injured. We took her to DDU hospital, where she received stitches,” the officer said. Police said that in the first case, the woman, Vandana Sharma, required plastic surgery as the thief tore her earlobes during the incident.

