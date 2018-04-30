Delhi: Woman hangs self over friend’s suicide Delhi: Woman hangs self over friend’s suicide

An 18-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Bakhtawarpur village — five days after her 24-year-old boyfriend killed himself over resistance to their marriage, police said. The woman had been depressed since the man killed himself and had attempted suicide earlier too, police said. “In a suicide note, she said no one was responsible for her death,” a police officer said.

The woman was found hanging by her family. Police shifted her body to a local mortuary where doctors said the death was caused by hanging. Police said no external injury marks were found on her body.

The family had reportedly objected to the match and even threatened the man. Despite several attempts, the girl’s family refused to let them get married, police said.

At the time of the incident, police said, the girl’s brothers were sleeping and her parents and younger sister were not at home.

Following the incident, police personnel have been deputed to guard both families. “We spoke to both sides to make sure that they do not get into any confrontation,” a police officer said.

