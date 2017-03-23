Delhi: Woman hangs self at Metro station

Metro and CISF officials soon reached the spot and an investigation is on as to how and when the woman attempted the alleged suicide. (File Photo) Metro and CISF officials soon reached the spot and an investigation is on as to how and when the woman attempted the alleged suicide. (File Photo)

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at a Delhi Metro station here.

Officials said the incident was reported at about 8:30 AM when a staffer of the cleaning department at the Kashmere Gate Metro station informed authorities of a woman hanging near the water supply pipe at the end of platform no 2.

They said the unidentified woman, aged about 28 years, had allegedly hanged herself using her ‘dupatta’.

Metro and CISF officials soon reached the spot and an investigation is on as to how and when the woman attempted the alleged suicide.

The police are scanning the CCTV recording of the station, they said.

