Delhi: Woman chases down man over lewd remarks

The woman told police that she had assaulted her harasser and also tried to chase down the other man who managed to flee. (Representational) The woman told police that she had assaulted her harasser and also tried to chase down the other man who managed to flee. (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman gave chase to two men who allegedly harassed her in central Delhi, and managed to catch one of them and hand him over to police. The other accused later surrendered at the police station. The woman told police that she had assaulted her harasser and also tried to chase down the other man who managed to flee.

Police said the accused has been identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana. Police said that while Manish had confessed to his involvement, the other accused, Abhishek, later came to the police station and surrendered.

Police said the two men had passed lewd comments at the woman while she was passing through Gaffar market in a cycle rickshaw. The two men were also on a rickshaw, police said. The woman got down and managed to catch one of the men and slapped him. “Acting on her compliant, we registered a case under IPC Section 509,” said a police officer.

