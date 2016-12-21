VIDEO: Delhi woman booked for beating 1-year-old son

The woman looks at the child in a CCTV footage still. The woman looks at the child in a CCTV footage still.

Delhi Police have booked a woman for allegedly thrashing her one-and-a-half-year-old son in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony.

The case was registered after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) intervened and informed police about the incident. The DCW also provided CCTV footage from December 8, where the mother is purportedly seen kicking the child and pushing him to the floor till a relative comes to his rescue. The woman is absconding, police said.

Police said the woman got married around eight years ago and her husband works with a private company. “Her family alleged she was aggressive and beat up her relatives several times. They complained against her to the DCW in the past too, but no action was taken, so they installed a CCTV inside the house to monitor her activities,” a senior police officer said.

Watch | Mother’s brutality caught on camera, beats up her 18-month old child in Delhi



On December 18, the DCW had received a complaint from a woman who alleged her daughter-in-law “regularly beats her family members”. “The commission took cognizance of the complaint and directed a mobile helpline team to visit their home. The commission’s counsellor met the sister-in-law of the accused, who handed over CCTV footage, where the woman can be seen beating the child,” said a DCW spokesperson.

After receiving the complaint, DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote to the SHO of Geeta Colony. “The child has been produced before the Child Welfare Committee and placed under protection. His custody has been handed over to his aunt,” Maliwal said.

She also tweeted, “Shocked at brutality of mother. Can’t beat animal in manner she beat her own 1.5 year son. Her mental condition needs to be investigated.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) O P Bishnoi said they have registered an FIR under Juvenile Justice Act against the child’s mother and a hunt is on to nab her. “The child has been medically examined,” he added.