Delhi: Woman beaten to death by son

The beating on May 18 was triggered after his mother refused to divide her property. (Representational) The beating on May 18 was triggered after his mother refused to divide her property. (Representational)

A 65-year-old woman was beaten to death by her son in northeast Delhi’s Khajoori Khas, police said. The woman, Shukla Devi, was punched several times by her elder son and admitted to a local hospital on May 18. She died four days later.

DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “When the woman was taken to the hospital, she was declared unfit for statement. Based on the statement of her younger son, we arrested the accused, Amit Gautam.”

Gautam’s younger brother Ajay claimed his mother had been assaulted on several occasions. The beating on May 18 was triggered after his mother refused to divide her property. “My brother was drunk that day. He claimed his wife had divorced him and wanted a share in the property,” Ajay said. When his mother refused to do the same, the accused started punching her on the face, his brother said. “I tried to intervene and he beat me too,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App