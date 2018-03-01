Delhi: Woman alleges doctor molested her, Fortis denies

The doctor has not been arrested. (Representational Image) The doctor has not been arrested. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that a doctor at Fortis hospital’s Vasant Kunj branch molested her inside the operation theatre during a fistulectomy procedure. Additional DCP (southwest) Monika Bhardwaj said an FIR has been registered. The doctor has not been arrested.

Hospital authorities denied the allegations, claiming that the operation took place with her consent and in the presence of two female nurses, a male anaesthetist and a male OT technician.

“The woman visited the hospital on October 16… She was found to be suffering from anal fistula,” a hospital spokesperson said. “She was advised to surgery and explained the procedure,” the hospital spokesperson said.

Later, the woman’s lawyer sent a notice to the hospital asking them to compensate her for the procedure, the spokesperson said. Hospital authorities claimed there were no allegations of molestation in the legal notice, but the woman later went to the police station and alleged she had been molested by the doctor.

