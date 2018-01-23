Delhi witnesses light rainfall, Republic Day parade rehearsal adds to commuters’ woes

The MeT department, in the meantime, predicted that the Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India in the next 48 hours (File) The MeT department, in the meantime, predicted that the Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India in the next 48 hours (File)

Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday, coupled with cold weather and light fog as it brought down the temperature in the national capital region. Traffic restrictions owing to Republic Day parade rehearsals added to woes of commuters passing through Central Delhi. Entry and exit points of many metro stations compounded problems as commuters had to walk to their respective offices. The MeT department, in the meantime, predicted that the Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India in the next 48 hours.

With only three days left for the Republic Day ceremony, vehicular movement on Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds were restricted as the parade will pass through this area on January 26. The ceremonial parade on January 26 is slated to begin at 9:50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort Grounds through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

On Republic Day, entry and exit points will be closed at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations from midnight till 12.30 pm on January 26. Patel Chowk and Race Course metro stations will be closed for entry and exit from 8.45 am till 12.30 pm. These restrictions were also in place today.

“I have my office near Patel Chowk, but since the metro exit was closed, I had to go to Rajiv Chowk metro station. From there I had to walk to my office, but rain compounded the problem,” an official who did not wish to be named said. Abhishek Kumar, another commuter, said, “Security drill we are aware of, but rain and cold weather made walking difficult.”

(with inputs from PTI)

