Delhi: Witness in murder case, 18-year-old killed

An 18-year-old prime witness and complainant in a murder case was shot dead by three people in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Sunday night. Sources said the victim was getting threat calls and being pressured to take the complaint back.

In protest against the gruesome attack that happened in a market, residents set four shanties, allegedly belonging to the suspects, on fire. Senior police officers had to intervene to pacify the residents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Dumbere told The Indian Express that they have detained two people in connection with the case. “The victim was attacked by three people riding a motorbike. The attackers might have been linked to the same group allegedly involved in a murder case in July,” said Dumbere.

The victim, Jeet Kumar, was attacked around Block A while he was returning home after work from Azadpur Mandi, where he used to work as a loader. In July, over a minor dispute, the victim and his friend Vijay were allegedly ambushed by six sword-wielding attackers. Vijay succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Kumar survived as the sole witness to the murder.

Police had arrested four people in connection with the murder case. However, two people are still on the run. According to the victim’s family, the two accused who were on the run had been threatening Kumar to withdraw the case. Shabnam, Kumar’s aunt told The Indian Express that the two persons — Sandeep and Saddat — made several threat calls to Kumar’s sisters. “They threatened Kumar’s elder brother and Kumar too. Despite our repeated requests to police for protection, they did not act,” she alleged.

Dumbere said, “I will look into the matter.”