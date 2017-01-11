Delhi: Windpipe split into two, airlifted from Assam, man lives to tell the tale

His windpipe was split into two, multiple ribs were fractured and blood had accumulated in both his lungs. Despite the odds being against him, 43-year-old Sunil Chakraborty survived after he was brought from Assam to the capital in an air ambulance. Chakraborty, a resident of Dispur, met with a road accident while riding a two-wheeler. Doctors said that such was the impact that his windpipe split into two. At Dispur, a tube was inserted to supply oxygen to the body — but that was only a stopgap. Hanging on to life, he was airlifted to the capital’s Apollo Hospital for trauma care.

“When he was bought to the emergency, he was barely hanging on to life. That his wind pipe was split into two was the first challenge, as it was difficult to maintain lung oxygen. There was no connection between the upper and lower end of the lung. So the first priority was to provide ventilation to the lungs,” Dr Suresh Singh, consultant, ENT, Head & Neck Surgery, at the hospital said.

Doctors said the air ambulance came with its own share of risks, but it was also what saved him. “There is a concept of A-B-C. A is airway, B is breathing and C is circulation. Maintaining all three is crucial during an airlift. When a patient is not able to breathe on his own, it has to be ensured that oxygen keeps going into the lungs so that there is circulation to all tissues. Any issue with lack of oxygen for a duration could result in death,” Singh said.

“Air ambulance is definitely more challenging. Because when a patient flies at a higher altitude, the oxygen circulation is low. It is hard to have these three primary parameters under control, when both oxygen circulation and surrounding pressure is low. And with the wind pipe being damaged, the airlift would have been even more critical,” Singh said.

Following the airlift, emergency management was done in less than 15 minutes. “When he was shifted to the emergency, it was found that a piece of chest bone had entered the wind pipe, which resulted in less space for ventilation. The first priority was to provide ventilation,” said the doctor. Doctors used bronchoscopy, a procedure which allows them to look at the airway through a thin viewing instrument, to suture the wind pipe.

It was also found that fragments of breast bone were compressing the windpipe. “Thoracic and pulmonary surgeons joined these fragments and sealed the defect,” Singh said.