Delhi will have its tableau at R-Day parade this January

Delhiites missed their tableau at Republic Day parades for three consecutive years. No more.Delhi will have a tableau at the 68th Republic Day parade this January and its theme would be ‘education’. Delhi is among 15 states which will have a tableau during the parade.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said Delhi government’s initiatives such as model school project, parent teachers training programme, skill development centres and mega parent-teacher meetings will be highlighted on the tableau. The Delhi Tableau will also have a replica of the Jantar Mantar – an equinoctial sundial, consisting a gigantic triangular gnomon with the hypotenuse parallel to the Earth’s axis.

A special song about education is also being prepared. The Department of Arts and Culture and the Sahitya Kala Parishad were tasked to finalise the concept for the tableaux.

According to Mishra, the last tableau that Delhi had in 2013 represented the national capital as a ‘culture hub’ since the city is home to people from various religions and culture.