Delhi: Welder electrocuted in Bawana factory, probe on

On Monday morning, 23-year-old Raju Mistry, a welder, left his aunt’s house in Mayapuri for work at a factory in Bawana. He was to return home in two days. However, by afternoon he was found dead — allegedly due to electrocution caused by a short circuit in the factory.

“I was first told he met with an accident… and later a call from the police station came, and I found out that he had died,” said his cousin Vikas Sharma (23). DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said, “A case has been registered.”

Eldest of three siblings, Mistry was the sole breadwinner, said Sharma. “Raju came to Delhi in 2008… On Monday, he told me the in-charge of the Mayapuri factory had asked him to go to the Bawana Sector 3 factory for two-three days,” Sharma said. On Tuesday, his father took Mistry’s body back to his village in Bihar.

Rajesh Kumar of the Indian Federation of Trade Unions said “labour laws are not properly implemented in industrial areas”.

