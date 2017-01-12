Delhi: Wednesday season’s coldest so far, Friday will be colder

Temperatures in Delhi started dipping on Monday after heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Temperatures in Delhi started dipping on Monday after heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi saw the coldest day of the season on Wednesday with the minimum temperature dropping to 4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. At 17.3 degrees, the maximum too was three degress below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, Friday is expected to be colder, with the minimum temperature expected to dip to 3 degrees.

While the minimum temperature on Wednesday at Safdarjung (taken as Delhi’s official observatory) was 4 degrees, it was much lower at other places. Gurgaon shivered at 1.7 degrees, Lodhi Road at 2.3 and Akshardham at 2.8. Thursday will see a clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 17 degrees and 4 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

Temperatures in Delhi started dipping on Monday after heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The dip came after a long warm spell where temperatures were much higher than normal. December 2016 was the warmest in eight years.