Delhi witnesses pleasant day

After a partly cloudy morning, Delhiites on Sunday witnessed a pleasant day with the maximum temperature settling at 29.8 degree Celsius, a notch below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, a Met Department official said.

Humidity level oscillated between 83 and 37 per cent. However, no rainfall was witnessed in the national capital. The MeT Department has predicted partly cloudy sky for tomorrow.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 30 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said. Yesterday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius and 29.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

