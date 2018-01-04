Delhi wakes up to dense fog again; flight, train services hit

A man out for a jog at Lodhi Garden. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) A man out for a jog at Lodhi Garden. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi-NCR was enveloped in a thick blanket of fog on Thursday, disrupting both flight and train services. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast pegged the minimum temperature at 5 degree Celsius and the maximum at 19 degrees Celsius. The weather agency has predicted ‘very dense fog’ today.

Over 45 trains are running behind schedule, while 13 have been rescheduled and 12 cancelled due to the prevailing conditions, according to a report in news agency ANI. The report added that around 20 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to poor visibility.

Airline officials on Wednesday had met Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha and sought better fog prediction mechanism to avoid disruption in flight services during the winter. Following the meeting, Sinha tweeted, “Chaired a meeting with all aviation stakeholders to review and refine the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for fog-affected days. Many constructive suggestions received: more inputs welcome.”

Chaired a meeting with all aviation stakeholders to review and refine the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for fog-affected days. Many constructive suggestions received: more inputs welcome. pic.twitter.com/f6n7oK4qnR — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) January 3, 2018

Meanwhile. the Republic Day preparations remained unhindered as participants were seen rehearsing for the January 26th parade at Rajpath this mornng.

#Delhi: #Visuals of rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at #Rajpath, in the early morning hours, amid dense fog and intense cold wave conditions in the national capital pic.twitter.com/Vgq8I7zt8B — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

