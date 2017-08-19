Latest news

Rainy Saturday morning in New Delhi

"It will be a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. Rains and thunderstorm are likely to occur," an official from India Meteorological Department said.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Updated: August 19, 2017 10:46 am
A man protects himself from rains with a tarpaulin sheet while riding a motorcycle in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo)
It was a rainy Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The Met has predicted thunderstorms during the day.

Friday’s maximum temperature was 38 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average while minimum temperature settled at 29 degrees, two notches below the season’s average

