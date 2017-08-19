Rainy Saturday morning in New Delhi

A man protects himself from rains with a tarpaulin sheet while riding a motorcycle in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo) A man protects himself from rains with a tarpaulin sheet while riding a motorcycle in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo)

It was a rainy Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The Met has predicted thunderstorms during the day.

“It will be a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. Rains and thunderstorm are likely to occur,” an official from India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Friday’s maximum temperature was 38 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average while minimum temperature settled at 29 degrees, two notches below the season’s average

