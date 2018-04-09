Delhi wakes up to pleasant morning; light rain in parts of NCR

Delhi weather: Rain lashed parts of the the city Monday morning. (Express Photo) Delhi weather: Rain lashed parts of the the city Monday morning. (Express Photo)

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning Monday with the sky overcast and a mild breeze flowing in across large parts of the city. Many parts of the city experienced lights rains bringing the temperature down. On Friday evening, a squall with a wind speed of 81 kms per hour swept through the national capital. What followed was almost two hours of a dust storm with rain in quick succession, bringing down temperatures by almost four degrees Celsius, from 33 to a cool 28.4 degree Celsius.

The Met Dept, however, had not predicted rain for today. “Similar weather, with thunderstorm and light rain, is expected on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will not see rain but skies will be partly cloudy,” an official has told The Indian Express on Friday.

The storm and ensuing rain had brought traffic to down to a crawl with long jams in many areas of the city. Visibility had been affected as well. Nineteen incoming flights had to be diverted from Delhi.

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of the national capital, bringing respite from the heat. Visuals from Moti Bagh. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/kGmzKlmgyN — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

