Delhi wakes up to foggy Saturday morning, 13 trains cancelled

Delhiites on Saturday woke up to a foggy morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.2 Celsius. At least 13 trains were cancelled, 36 delayed and two rescheduled due to foggy weather and low visibility in the region, reported ANI.

The Railways ministry had on November 29 announced a detailed plan for cancellation and frequency reduction of trains traversing through fog affected areas in order to manage train operations. This plan was implemented from December 1 and would continue till February 13 next.

Early morning #Visuals of fog from Delhi’s India Gate and Rajpath area pic.twitter.com/vfzHb7OlMs — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degree Celsius, which was three degrees above season’s average.

The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has predicted that minimum temperature is likely to fall by 1-2 degree Celsius over the plains of northwest India leading to cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan during the next 48 hours.

