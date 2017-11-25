Delhi wakes up to cold morning

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius. (Files/Representational) The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius. (Files/Representational)

Delhiites on Saturday woke up to a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The humidity level, the weatherman said, was recorded at 72 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the MeT department, visibility recorded at 5.30 am was 1,500 meters and it rose to 2,000 meters at 8.30 am. “The skies will remain clear throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius,” an official of the department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, the official added.

On Friday, the minimum temperature plunged to 7.6 degrees Celsius which was the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the month of November in the last 11 years. The maximum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degree Celsius.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App