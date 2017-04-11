Delhi: Vendor killed by 5 in fight over golgappas

A street food vendor was stabbed to death by five men after an argument broke out over serving golgappa, in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area Sunday night. Police said the victim, Raju (24), received about 18 stab wounds. Police said Raju and his father, Radhe Shyam, sold street food in Mangolpuri’s Patthar Market area. On Sunday, at about 11.30 pm, Raju was alone at the stall when the five accused, who were consuming alcohol, asked him to serve golgappas.

Police said Raju told them the ingredients to make the golgappa were over. However, the accused demanded that they be served. “An argument followed and a scuffle broke out between Raju and the men. The five suspects overpowered Raju and stabbed him multiple times till he collapsed,” a police officer said. His family members, who were nearby, heard his cries for help and made a PCR call.

Police said Raju was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The stab wounds had punctured his vital organs and caused excessive bleeding, a police source said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) M N Tiwari said a case of murder has been registered against the five men at Mangolpuri police station. “Raids are being conducted at all possible hideouts to nab the suspects. They will be arrested soon,” the DCP said. Sources said the attackers have several cases registered against them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now