Delhi: Vendor held for molesting exchange student from China

An exchange programme student from China, studying in a south Delhi college, was allegedly molested by a 50-year-old potted plant vendor in southeast Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. According to police, the incident took place on February 27 when the student was alone at her rented accommodation, which she shares with three others. Police said they arrested the accused on Wednesday, when he returned to the same area to sell plants. According to the girl’s complaint, she had bought a potted plant from the vendor and had asked him to come up and keep the pots inside her house. Police said the accused, Avinish, then tried to approach the girl multiple times by coming upstairs to her third-floor residence on the pretext of selling more plants.

“He started making rounds of the house, asking her to buy more plants. On February 12, he came and tried to enter the house. The woman did not let him in. On February 27, he came to the house again,” police sources said.

The student told police that when she opened the door, he first requested her to buy a flower pot and brought the plant close to her face. When she resisted, he came closer to her and touched her inappropriately.

She immediately pushed him away and shut the door. She then called up her roommates and told them about the incident. By then, Avinish had fled the spot. The student approached police the same day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baaniya told The Indian Express that a case of molestation was registered immediately at GK-I police station.

“On the basis of her statement, a sketch of the accused was made and team was tasked with identifying the accused,” the DCP said.

On March 2, he was caught from the same locality and taken to the police station. Sources said the student has identified the accused. He is now lodged in Tihar Jail.

Police sources said Avinish does not have a criminal record. He lives in Badarpur with his wife and three children and would come on his bicycle to sell plants in the area every day, a source said.