Delhi: Vehicle catches fire, cabbie charred to death

A 38-year-old cab driver died after his car caught fire in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar. Police received a call around 10.40 pm Tuesday about a white Indigo car catching fire near Mandoli main market. The car was reduced to ashes within a span of few minutes. While fire tenders and police rushed to the spot, the driver had been charred to death by the time help arrived.

Watch What Else is Making News



According to police, the deceased, Sachin Tyagi, was a resident of Mandoli and worked as a cab driver for a Noida-based company.

After dropping passengers from Noida to Bhajanpura, he was heading back to Mandoli when the incident took place. Tyagi is survived by his wife, two children and a younger brother.

“He had faced an issue with the car and had complained about some sound coming from it. He had talked about getting the vehicle inspected. The car was only a year old,” claimed the victim’s wife, Mamta.

“The fire started in the dashboard of the car, and it appears that Tyagi got trapped inside the vehicle. The central locking of the car appears to have got jammed. His body was identified with the help of the car registration number. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem,” a senior police officer said.No foul play is suspected, police said.