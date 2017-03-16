Delhi: Uzbekistan woman says raped by former boyfriend, his 4 friends

Representational image Representational image

A 36-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was allegedly beaten up and gangraped by five men, including her ex-boyfriend, at her rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The alleged incident took place at 2 am on Friday. Sources said the ex-boyfriend was arrested from her house, when he went to meet her again on Tuesday. Sources said the accused was unaware that she had lodged a rape case, and that police were looking for him.

Police said they have registered a case under IPC sections 376D (gangrape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against the five men at Vasant Kunj North police station. Police said the arrested accused has been identified as Anubhav Yadav. Raids are on to nab the others. The woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday. In her complaint, she said she had met Anubhav on a social networking website. She said they started dating but broke up about two weeks ago.

According to police, the woman came to India four years ago, but moved to Delhi from Surat just six months ago. She told police that after she broke with Anubhav, he kept calling her. She alleged that he harassed her the phone, demanding that she change her mind. Around 2 am on Friday, Anubhav and four other men arrived at the her home, she alleged. She told police that he tried to talk to her, but when she refused, Anubhav and another accused, Gaurav Bhatia, started beating her up. She alleged that she almost fell unconscious, after which all five men took turns to rape her before fleeing.

When she came to her senses, she found herself half naked, she said. She managed to reach the hospital but did not opt for treatment as she was scared, she told police. She said she was apprehensive of approaching police, but filed a complaint after a friend convinced her. Police said they have recorded her statement and conducted a medical examination. Anubhav, a resident of Ghaziabad, is unemployed, police said.

