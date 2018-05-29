Delhi: Upset over scoring 70% in CBSE board, class 10 girl from Ryan International commits suicide

The girl committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in her home. (Representational) The girl committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in her home. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl studying at Ryan International School allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday after she scored 70 per cent marks in the CBSE class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared during the day. The girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Vasant Kunj area, police said.

An initial probe conducted by the Delhi Police revealed that the class 10 student was disturbed with her performance in the boards as she wanted to take admission in the science stream for higher studies.

Two more suicides were reported in Dwaraka north and Dabri area. A class 10 student committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Dwaraka north, hours after the results were declared. The boy had scored 59 per cent in the board exam.

(More details awaited)

