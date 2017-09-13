DUSU results 2017: NSUI wins President, Vice-President posts; Secy, Joint Secy posts goes to ABVP

Students queue up to cast their votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union Elections (DUSU) at Miranda House college in North Campus of Delhi University in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Students queue up to cast their votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union Elections (DUSU) at Miranda House college in North Campus of Delhi University in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), student wing of the Congress party, has won the posts of President and Vice-President in the elections to the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU). The ABVP, student wing of the RSS, has won the Secretary and Joint-Secretary posts in the election. Meanwhile, recount is going on for the post of Joint Secretary after NSUI challenged the results.

NSUI’s candidate Rocky Tuseed has won the President post and Kunal Sehrawat has grabbed the position of Vice-President. ABVP’s Nikunj Makwana grabbed the post of Secretary and Pankaj Kesari won the position of Joint-Secretary.

While NSUI had earlier grabbed the posts of President, Vice-President and Secretary, ABVP, who had won the post of Joint Secretary had asked for a recount. Post recount, ABVP had also grabbed the position of Secretary.

Reacting to the win, NSUI on Twitter said, “A major comeback for us in #DUSU2017, students of DU have given us a huge responsibility to fight for their rights. This mandate is a clear indication that student fraternity have restored their faith in @INCIndia & our beloved leader Sh.@OfficeOfRG. Also this mandate shows that students throughout the country have rejected the poisonous & divisive ideology of RSS. Finally this victory belongs to evry NSUI activist who hv worked tirelessly in DU,specially our mentors @ girishgoa, @ guptar &@Fairoz_JK.”

Started in 1954, students from 50 of 77 Delhi University colleges vote to elect office bearers to the positions of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

A total of 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the polls held on Tuesday. According to the professors who kept the track of the elections, far flung colleges recorded a poor voting percentage, whereas the on-campus colleges had a healthy voter turnout. While Hindu College with 65 per cent recorded the highest turnout, Aryabhatta College was among the lowest with 14 per cent of turnout. S B Babbar, DUSU Chief Election Officer had made a special appeal asking the students to vote in the elections.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd