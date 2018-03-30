Delhi University student murdered, killer made ransom calls to parents: Police

The victim Ayush Nautiyal. The victim Ayush Nautiyal.

Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly abducting and killing a 21-year-old Delhi University student in southwest Delhi’s Palam village. While police had been looking for the boy from the time he was abducted, they found his body on Wednesday night and arrested the accused on Thursday afternoon. Enraged by police inaction initially, the victim’s family has alleged lapses in the investigation and claimed that “police only acted on the complaint they had filed after recovering the body”.

Joint CP (New Delhi) Ajay Chaudhary said, “The accused, Ishtiaq Ali. has been arrested. Ali and the victim, Ayush Nautiyal, a student of DU’s Ram Lal Anand College, met 10 days ago via a social networking site. Over the last 10 days, they met thrice. Ali bludgeoned him to death with a hammer after an argument.”

Chaudhary said the accused works as a sampling manager for various export houses and is a former student of a fashion institute. “He confessed to the killing and admitted that he did it after an altercation. He also admitted to making ransom calls to Nautiyal’s parents to divert their attention so that he could dispose of the body,” he said.

Police said Nautiyal went missing on March 21. “He told his mother that he was going to a college fest. In the evening, his father Dinesh Nautiyal received a WhatsApp message from Ayush’s phone. The message had a photo of Ayush tied up, with his mouth covered and an injury on his head. The sender demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom. The father approached police and an FIR was registered,” police said.

“The kidnapper first asked the family to meet him in Najafgarh on March 25. But when they reached the spot, they received a message which asked them to come to Dwarka. When they reached Dwarka, he asked them to come to Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar. On March 26, the family was asked to come to Munirka, where they were asked to put the ransom amount inside a dustbin. But soon after, he asked them to meet him the next day. On March 27, the kidnapper did not communicate with the family. On March 28, Ayush’s body was found inside a drain,” a police officer said.

Speaking on the investigation, Chaudhary said they had formed 13 teams to crack the case after the FIR was lodged. He said they tried to locate the victim based on technical surveillance and other inputs from friends and family. “Ayush’s phone was switched off and the abductor was only using WhatsApp. We questioned several people and scanned CCTV footage,” he added.

During investigation, police found that the victim had been meeting strangers he met on social media. “Based on the input and technical surveillance, we identified Ali, a resident of Uttam Nagar.”

During questioning, the accused confessed to killing Ayush the day he met him and disposing of his body a day after.

Following police’s direction, the victim’s father negotiated with the kidnapper, who was communicating with them over WhatsApp messages and calls. They finally struck a deal for Rs 10 lakh and Dinesh took loan from his relatives to arrange for the ransom amount.

Claiming carelessness on part of police, Ayush’s cousin Nikhil Singh said, “Police were not investigating the matter seriously. We requested them to involve the Crime Branch repeatedly but they kept ignoring us.”

Replying to the allegations, DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said, “We were communicating with them from day one and put in all efforts to find him. It is a debatable issue if the family says they were dissatisfied with the investigation.” Dumbere, however, did not reply on why no other specialised unit was roped in to help with the probe.

